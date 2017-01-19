PNN/ Nablus/ On Wednesday, Takeshi Okubo, Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs …Read More »
Completion of project funded by Japan to improve container waste collection
1948 Palestinians announce strike over Israeli crimes in Umm Al-Hiran
IOF embark on demolishing Umm Al-Hiran despite intense clashes, martyrs
Palestinian factions announce deal to form National Unity Gov’t after talks in Moscow
IOF demolish Palestinian structures in Nablus, Jerusalem
Umm al-Hiran: new tactics, same policy of forcible displacement Badil Resource Center say
Bethlehem/PNN/ On 18 January 2017, Israeli forces completely demolished eight homes …Read More »
Video:Palestinians burn Donald Trump pictures in Bethlehem Because of his support to Israel
Popular Resistance activists set up Bab Al Shams village, IOF expell them by force
FSOI: Gov’t must not cover up Israeli interference in UK politics
Netanyahu implements his vows to appease the settlers of Amona
Bethlehem/PNN/story by : Munjed Jadou A group of Palestinian activist in …Read More »
Victims of war crimes in Gaza demand arrest of former Israeli FM upon arrival to Brussels
Video: Palestinians take Trump embassy pledge to the streets
FSOI: Gov’t must not cover up Israeli interference in UK politics
Victims of war crimes in Gaza demand arrest of former Israeli FM upon arrival to Brussels
MADA: Decrease in media freedom violations during December 2016
Netanyahu implements his vows to appease the settlers of Amona
Jerusalem/PNN/ Israeli Occupation Forces arrested Friday morning six activists from Palestinian …Read More »
Bil’in weekly demonstration
French supermarket labels Israeli settlement products
European dignitaries: Anti-BDS measures violate human rights
IOF arrest 27 Palestinians in overnight raids
PNN/ Bethlehem/ Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday overnight have kidnapped 27 …Read More »
Palestinian prisoner sentenced to two life sentences, millions of Shekels
Israel issued 1,658 administrative detention orders in 2016
IOF arrest 37 Palestinians in overnight raids