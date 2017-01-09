PNN/ Hebron/ On Saturday, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) organized a “Community …Read More »
MSF holds Community Mental Health Intervention in BeitFajjar, North Hebron
Israeli cabinet takes series of punitive, collective measures against Jabal Al-Mukabber
Ashrawi meets with French Consul over Paris Initiative
Israeli settlers take over Palestinian residential building in Jerusalem
Bil’in weekly demonstration
Abbas calls on Trump not to move embassy to Jerusalem
PNN/ Ramallah/ The Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas on Friday has sent …Read More »
New Year, New Settlement Outpost, New Demolition
Video: Israeli official filmed talking about “taking down” pro-Palestinian UK MPs
Israeli municipality threatens to raze home, displace family in Silwan
FSOI calls for withrawing credentials from Israeli ambassador to UK after investigative report
SPSC: Public enquiry needed into Israeli embassy black-ops
French supermarket labels Israeli settlement products
PNN/ London/ Campaign group Free Speech on Israel (FSOI) has called …Read More »
Palestine PM: Israel displaced 150 Palestinians in 72 hours in West Bank
Israeli home demolitions break records, shatter lives in 2016
HRW: Israel encouraging shoot-to-kill policy
Ramallah/PNN/ today 6-1-2017 in Bil’in weekly march towards the apartheid wall. …Read More »
European dignitaries: Anti-BDS measures violate human rights
International Week of Action on HP was the broadest-ever coordinated BDS action
Palestinian prisoner sentenced to two life sentences, millions of Shekels
PNN/ Jerusalem/ The Ofer Israeli military court on Monday morning has …Read More »
Israel issued 1,658 administrative detention orders in 2016
IOF arrest 37 Palestinians in overnight raids
Israel sentences Palestinian college girl to 16 years in prison