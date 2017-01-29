PNN/ Negev/ The 1948 Palestinians on Sunday began the reconstruction of …Read More »
Palestinians start reconstructing Umm Al-Hiran village demolished by Israel
Hundreds bid farewell to teen martyr, Jenin
Tayseer Khaled : Netanyahu’s settlement activities defy the international community
MAP:Palestinian Child Dies after being Denied Access to Hospital by Israeli Authorities
IOF raid homes of PSCC activists, confiscate belongins amid wide arrest campaign
Ashrawi meets with a visiting delegation from the Foundation for Middle East Peace
PNN/ Ramallah/ PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi met with …Read More »
Netanyahu hails Trump’s Mexico wall
Haneen Zoabi: Justice for Palestinians in Israel
Ashrawi: Nation-building requires end of occupation
NYT: Trump could reduce ties with pro-Palestine groups
PNN/ Bethlehem/ The Trump administration is reportedly preparing executive orders that …Read More »
Britain, Japan condemn Israeli settlement expansion
Livni cancels trip to Belgium following arrest threats
Trump administration backs down on embassy move
New US ambassador to Israel intends to live in Jerusalem
LONDON/BETHLEHEM/PNN/ Medical aid Palestine MAp was saddened to hear of the death …Read More »
PCHR: IOF continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory
IOF arrest PSCC activist whilst attending court of other detained activists
Popular Resistance activists set up Bab Al Shams village, IOF expell them by force
Jerusalem/PNN/ Israeli Occupation Forces arrested Friday morning six activists from Palestinian …Read More »
Bil’in weekly demonstration
French supermarket labels Israeli settlement products
European dignitaries: Anti-BDS measures violate human rights
Palestinian prisoner flees Israeli hospital
PNN/ Afula/ A 32-year-old Palestinian prisoner has reportedly fled the HaEmek …Read More »
IOF arrest 27 Palestinians in overnight raids
Palestinian prisoner sentenced to two life sentences, millions of Shekels
Israel issued 1,658 administrative detention orders in 2016