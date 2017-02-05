Gaza/PNN/ Grant Contracts for two Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) were …Read More »
Grant Signing Ceremonies for Two GGP Projects in Palestine, Funded by Japan
Birzeit University condemns kidnapping its students
(PHROC) strongly condemns the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) special unit’s violent attacks against Palestinian prisoners and detainees
Photostory: Gilbert checkpoint impeding Palestinian daily life
Israel puts hands on 36 dunams of land in the Jordan Valley
IOF return body of slain Palestinians, 10 days after his death
PNN/ Ramallah/ Palestinians in Qalandia camp today bid the last farewell …Read More »
Mossad officials met with Trump in Washington D.C. two weeks ago
Lebanon threatens to demolish 50 homes of Palestinian refugees, Tyre
Japan :Israeli settlement activities are in violation of international law
PNN/ Washington/ Senior officials from Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency two weeks …Read More »
UN rights expert urges the Security Council to stop illegal Israeli settlements
Israeli Settlement Construction ‘May Not Be Helpful’ to Reaching Peace, White House Says
Following Israeli pressures: Spain prevents Palestinian activists from lecturing in Madrid
GENEVA /PNN/ United Nations Special Rapporteur Michael Lynk has called on …Read More »
PCHR: Political Participation is Constitutional Right
Collective punishment on the way to school: The task of IOF
Popular Resistance activists set up Bab Al Shams village, IOF expell them by force
Jerusalem/PNN/ Israeli Occupation Forces arrested Friday morning six activists from Palestinian …Read More »
Bil’in weekly demonstration
French supermarket labels Israeli settlement products
European dignitaries: Anti-BDS measures violate human rights
CDA: Palestinian political detainees under attack in Israeli jails
PNN/ Ramallah/ Since the beginning of January 2017, Palestinian Political Detainees …Read More »
Israel bans winter clothes for Palestinian prisoners in freezing weather
Palestinian prisoner flees Israeli hospital