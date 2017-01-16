PNN/ Qalqilia/ Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday have embarked on …Read More »
IOF embark on uprooting 2000 trees for settlement road, Qalqilia
IOF target Gaza fishermen
Israeli bulldozers carry out limited incursion into Gaza
PCHR Follows up with Concern Excessive Use of Force by Security Services to Disperse Demonstration in Jabalia Refugee Camp
Mladenov:we call for the full respect of the right to freedom of expression in Gaza
Khaled: Closing Statement of Paris Conference lacks balance and real will to end occupation
PNN/ Bethlehem/ Member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation
Erekat: We call on France to recognize the State of Palestine
Abbas on having opened Palestine embassy in Vatican
PM Hamdallah: We work on advancing the Palestine Statehood strategy in close cooperation with our international partners
World Bank transfers $6.5mln to PA
PNN/ Washington/ The World Bank in a statement said that
French FM: Moving US embassy to Jerusalem would have extreme consequences
A New Year, A New Hope for Palestine: Role of international communities and Palestinians in Diaspora
PSCC condemns Israeli arrest of its board member, HRD Sami Abu Ghalia arrest
PNN/ Jerusalem/ Sami Abu Ghalia is a Palestinian activist and leader
PCHR Condemns Arrest of Civilian on Grounds of Opinion Expression
Aggravated electricity crisis reveals failure of parties administrating sector in Gaza: PCHR
Following today’s extrajudicial execution: PCHR demands international protection of Palestinians
Israel revokes residency of Jerusalem martyr’s family as part of collective punishment
Bil’in weekly demonstration
Ramallah/PNN/ today 6-1-2017 in Bil'in weekly march towards the apartheid wall.
French supermarket labels Israeli settlement products
European dignitaries: Anti-BDS measures violate human rights
International Week of Action on HP was the broadest-ever coordinated BDS action
IOF arrest 27 Palestinians in overnight raids
PNN/ Bethlehem/ Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday overnight have kidnapped 27
Palestinian prisoner sentenced to two life sentences, millions of Shekels
Israel issued 1,658 administrative detention orders in 2016
IOF arrest 37 Palestinians in overnight raids