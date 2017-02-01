By Monjed Jadou- PNN/ Bethlehem/ As the Israeli Supreme Court on Tuesday …Read More »
Israel evicts Amona settlement outpost, approves 3,000 new settlement units
Israeli supreme court orders eviction of ِAmona settlement within 48 hours
Students mourn classmate, Qusai Al-Emour, killed by IOF
Video: IOF storm Aida refugee camp, attack residents
Palestinian youth injured after shot in the knee by IOF
Erekat: If Trump’s first week is four-year trend, God help us all
Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat condemns Trump's immigration ban and his silence
Erekat calls on ICC to open investigation into Israeli settlement enterprise
Mexico: Israel should apologize for Netanyahu backing U.S. wall
Knesset to pass bill legalizing Israel confiscating West Bank land for settlements
Israeli organizations demand Spain to bar Palestinian Human Rights activists
PNN/ Bethlehem/ A right wing Israeli organization has recently demanded that head
Celtics’ Green Brigade honors Lajee cultural center in Scotland
NYT: Trump could reduce ties with pro-Palestine groups
Britain, Japan condemn Israeli settlement expansion
Livni cancels trip to Belgium following arrest threats
MADA- 10 Years of Hard Work and Impact
PNN/ Ramallah/ The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA)
Video: Khirbet Tana – Daily life under threat of demolition
12 year old Circus students kidnapped by IOF
MAP:Palestinian Child Dies after being Denied Access to Hospital by Israeli Authorities
Popular Resistance activists set up Bab Al Shams village, IOF expell them by force
Jerusalem/PNN/ Israeli Occupation Forces arrested Friday morning six activists from Palestinian
Bil’in weekly demonstration
French supermarket labels Israeli settlement products
European dignitaries: Anti-BDS measures violate human rights
Israel bans winter clothes for Palestinian prisoners in freezing weather
PNN/ Bethlehem/ Amidst freezing winter weather, Israeli occupation forces is banning
Palestinian prisoner flees Israeli hospital
IOF arrest 27 Palestinians in overnight raids
Palestinian prisoner sentenced to two life sentences, millions of Shekels