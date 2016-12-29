PNN/ Jerusalem/ The Israeli Jerusalem municipality on Thursday had approved a …Read More »
-
Ahead of Kerry speech: Israel approves settlement units in East Jerusalem
-
176 settlers break into the yards of Al-Aqsa mosque
-
IOF tear down Palestinian-owned facilities in Jerusalem
-
IOF arrest two children in Jerusalem, 11 in West Bank
-
Israel approved 35 Palestinian structures in area C, ordered demolition of 2000 others
-
On behalf of Abbas: Erekat reiterates committment to a “just peace”
PNN/ Ramallah/ Following the US secretary of state speech on Wednesday condemning …Read More »
-
Ashrawi: Theophilos III is well informed on Israeli violations of freedom to worship
-
Kerry condemns Israeli settlements, Trump defends
-
Kerry due to present “vision for Israeli-Palestinian peace”
-
Tayseer Khaled: UNSC resolution a message for the Trump administration
-
On behalf of Abbas: Erekat reiterates committment to a “just peace”
PNN/ Ramallah/ Following the US secretary of state speech on Wednesday condemning …Read More »
-
Kerry condemns Israeli settlements, Trump defends
-
Palestine welcomes United Nations Security Council’s resolution on Israel’s illegal colonial settlements
-
PLO leader calls Trump to respect international legitimacy concerning Jerusalem
-
EU slams ongoing Israeli demolitions of Palestinian structures
-
‘Escalation in Israeli violations against media freedom during November’
PNN/ Ramallah/ The Palestinian Center for development and media freedoms monitored …Read More »
-
Israel approved 35 Palestinian structures in area C, ordered demolition of 2000 others
-
PCHR: Significant UN resolution “long waited for”
-
Israeli High Court Allow Ghaith-Sub Laban Family to Stay in their House for 10 Years, but Without their Children
-
Israel killed 268 since October 2015
-
European dignitaries: Anti-BDS measures violate human rights
London/PNN/ Around 200 European lawyers and academics have said steps by …Read More »
-
International Week of Action on HP was the broadest-ever coordinated BDS action
-
Groundbreaking Statement by 200 European Legal Scholars upholds right to BDS
-
Tayseer Khaled : Welcomes G4S’s decision to exit Israeli market.
-
Israel sentences Palestinian college girl to 16 years in prison
PNN/ Jerusalem/ The Israeli Central Court in Jerusalem on Sunday evening …Read More »
-
Two hunger-striking prisoners battling death
-
Palestinian circus trainer marks year in Israeli jail without charge
-
Film- Precarious Childhood: Arrests of Jerusalemite Children