PNN/ Ramallah/ Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday overnight have raided …Read More »
IOF raid homes of PSCC activists, confiscate belongins amid wide arrest campaign
Palestinian shot at checkpoint after allegedly opening fire on soldiers
A settler living in an illegal outpost issues orders to demolish Palestinian homes
IOF carry limited invasion into Gaza strip, attack fishermen
Israel approves 2,500 settlement units in West Bank
Britain, Japan condemn Israeli settlement expansion
PNN/ Jerusalem/ As Israel has announced the approval to construct thousands …Read More »
Erekat: ‘Trump should send a message of peace’
Lieberman: Next war, Israeli army is ordered to go in full force
Ashrawi meets with Norwegian representative Hilde Haraldstad
Livni cancels trip to Belgium following arrest threats
NYT: Trump could reduce ties with pro-Palestine groups
PNN/ Bethlehem/ The Trump administration is reportedly preparing executive orders that …Read More »
Trump administration backs down on embassy move
New US ambassador to Israel intends to live in Jerusalem
IOF arrest PSCC activist whilst attending court of other detained activists
Ofer military court extends arrest of six PSCC activists
Umm al-Hiran: New tactics, same policy of forcible displacement, Badil Resource Center says
Popular Resistance activists set up Bab Al Shams village, IOF expell them by force
Jerusalem/PNN/ Israeli Occupation Forces arrested Friday morning six activists from Palestinian …Read More »
Bil’in weekly demonstration
French supermarket labels Israeli settlement products
European dignitaries: Anti-BDS measures violate human rights
IOF arrest 27 Palestinians in overnight raids
PNN/ Bethlehem/ Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday overnight have kidnapped 27 …Read More »
Palestinian prisoner sentenced to two life sentences, millions of Shekels
Israel issued 1,658 administrative detention orders in 2016
IOF arrest 37 Palestinians in overnight raids