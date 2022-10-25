Protesters take to the streets in West Bank cities following news of the Israeli assault on Nablus

Bethlehem/PNN/

Hundreds of people took to the streets early this morning in several cities to protest the Israeli military assault on the northern West Bank city of Nablus that left five Palestinians dead and 21 injured, including four critical, and calls were made for a general strike today in Nablus.

The protesters were denouncing the Israeli aggression, which was described by the Palestinian presidency as a war crime.

five Palestinians were killed in the Israeli military assault on Nablus this morning and a sixth youth was killed by army bullets during clashes in a protest against the aggression in the village of Nabi Saleh near Ramallah.