General strike observed throughout the West Bank to protest the Israeli assault on Nablus

West Bank /PNN/

A general strike is observed throughout the West Bank today following calls by the nationalist forces in protest against the Israeli military assault on the northern West Bank city of Nablus and in mourning of the five Palestinians killed in the assault and a sixth killed near Ramallah.

Shops were shuttered in all West Bank cities, schools and universities suspended studies and businesses shut down as people marched in the cities denouncing the Israeli aggression and killings, as well as international silence to the crimes committed by the Israeli occupiers.

Calls were also made for the public to take part in the funerals of the six and to hold protests at Israeli army checkpoints in the West Bank.

Clashes with Israeli soldiers were reported this morning in Bethlehem and in Beit Ummar town in the south of the West Bank.

Suffocation cases were reported as a result of the Israeli soldiers’ firing of tear gas canisters at the protesters.