Five Palestinians killed during a major Israeli army assault in Nablus, 21 injured

Nablus/PNN/

Five Palestinians were killed early this morning and 21 injured, including four critical, in a major Israeli army assault on the old city of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

Mishaal Zahi Baghdadi, 27, died this morning of wounds sustained during the Israeli army’s massive assault on the northern West Bank city of Nablus early this morning, according to the Ministry of Health, which raises the total number of Palestinians killed in the assault to five.

The Ministry identified the other four as Wadi al-Houh, 31, Hamdi Sharaf, 35, Ali Antar, 26, and Hamdi Qayyim, 30.

At least 20 other people were injured, several of them reported to be critical.

A sixth Palestinian identified as Qusai Tamimi, 20, was killed by soldiers in Nabi Saleh village, north of Ramallah, during clashes that erupted to protest the army assault on Nablus.

Local sources in Nablus and witnesses said a large Israeli occupatin army force raided several neighborhoods in the old city where gunfire and explosions were heard, as well as smoke.

Fierce clashes broke out as a result between Palestinians and the soldiers, as more forces were brought into Nablus supported by drones.

Soldiers took over rooftops overlooking the city center and the old city who also opened fire at members of the Palestinian security forces.

Witnesses said the Israeli soldiers surrounded a house where several youths were inside opening heavy fire in their direction.

At the same time, a missile was fired at a car in a Nablus neighborhood killing one person whose body was brought charred to Rafidya hospital in Nablus.

As Palestinian Red Crescent ambulances were not allowed by the Israeli army to enter the old city, Palestinian residents moved the dead and injured to hospitals, according to the lical sources t, as calls were made to donate blood in the hospitals.

Heavy damage was caused to property in the old city as a result of the assault.