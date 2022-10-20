West Bank observe general strike to mourn slain Palestinian

Bethlehem/PNN/

Palestinians are observing a general strike in the occupied West Bank to mourn a Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire.

Heading a call from nationalist factions, Palestinians are observing a one-day general strike to mourn the killing of Udai Tamimi in a fire exchange with Israeli forces at the entrance of the colonial settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem.

Tamimi, 22, a resident of the Jerusalem refugee camp of Shuafat, remained at large for over ten days after being accused of killing a soldier and injuring another in a drive-by shooting attack at the Shufat checkpoint on Oct. 8.

Businesses, schools, universities and different facilities observed the strike and shut down their doors in different areas of the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The strike also included public transportation.

Palestinian factions had called for the strike and urged Palestinians to take to the streets to denounce the killing of Tamimi and other Israeli violations, including the ongoing blockade on Nablus.

Confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces erupted Thursday overnight and Wednesday night in various parts of the occupied West Bank. No injuries were reported though.

