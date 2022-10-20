Palestinian succumbs to wounds from Israeli occupation gunfire

Ramallah/PNN/

A Palestinian boy Thursday morning succumbed to his wounds he sustained from Israeli military gunfire in Beitunia town, west of Ramallah, according to the Health Ministry.

The Ministry said in a press release that 16-year-old Muhammad Fadi Nori died of his critical wounds he had sustained after being shot by Israeli forces in the abdomen at the northern entrance of al-Bireh city during September.

According to the Ministry statistics, a total of 174 Palestinians, including 41 minors, were killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2022; 123 in the West Bank and 51 others in the besieged Gaza Strip.