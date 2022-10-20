Israeli forces gun down alleged Palestinian shooter near Jerusalem

Jerusalem/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces yestarday Wednesday evening gunned down a Palestinian accused of carrying out a shooting attack to the east of the occupied city of Jerusalem, according to local sources.

They confirmed that Israeli forces killed Udai Tamimi, a resident of the Jerusalem refugee camp of Shuafat, accused of killing a soldier and injuring another in a drive-by shooting attack at the checkpoint at the camp’s entrance on Oct. 8, at the entrance to the colonial settlement of Ma’ale Adumim.

Israeli soldiers exchanged gunfire with Tamimi at the settlement entrance, killing him. His body is withheld by the occupation authorities.

The occupation forces pursued Tamimi for over ten days following the drive-by shooting. They besieged Shufat camp, Anata town and the surrounding areas for 12 days, initiated large-scale and violent searches of homes and buildings, and detained dozens of Palestinians.

The occupation army has since been constantly invading and ransacking the houses of his family and relatives in the camp, causing serious damage, in addition to interrogating and detaining many of them.

Upon the news of Tamimi’s killing, Palestinian factions declared a day of mourning and observed a general strike across the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem.

Confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces erupted Thursday overnight and Wednesday night across the occupied West Bank following the killing of alleged Palestinian shooter.

Palestinians took to the streets in various parts of the West Bank denouncing the killing of Udai Tamimi in a fire exchange with Israeli forces at the entrance of the colonial settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem.

Tamimi, a resident of the Jerusalem refugee camp of Shuafat, remained at large for over ten days after being accused of killing a soldier and injuring another in a drive-by shooting attack at the Shufat checkpoint on Oct. 8.

In Ramallah district, Palestinians marched in a rally that took off from Ramallah city center towards the northern entrance of al-Bireh city.

The heavily-armed soldiers cracked down the rally, opening fire at the participants. No injuries were reported though.

Israeli forces quelled similar rallies at the entrances of Ni‘lin town and Nabi Saleh village, west and northwest of Ramallah city. There were no injuries.

Meanwhile, soldiers manning the permanently-staffed Qalandiya checkpoint, north of Jerusalem, violently dispersed a similar rally.

The confrontations provoked by Tamimi’s killing also flared up all across the southern and northern West Bank.

In the southern West Bank, the sources confirmed confrontations at the northern entrance of Bethlehem city, as well as at the entrances of Husan village and al-Khader town, west and south of the city. No injuries were reported though.

The gun-toting soldiers violently quelled similar marches at Ras al-Jora area in Hebron city, in al-Arroub refugee camp, north of the city, as well as at the entrances of al-Fawwar refugee camp and Kharsa village, south of the city. There were no casualties.

The sources reported similar confrontations with the soldiers at Jalameh checkpoint, northeast of Jenin.

In Qalqiliya district, soldiers stationed at the entrance of Azzun town, east of the northern West Bank city, Wednesday evening targeted protestors by gunfire and tear gas canisters, wounding two by the dum-dum expanding bullets and causing dozens other to suffocate.

This came as Palestinian factions declared a general strike in the occupied West Bank today to mourn the slain young man. They called for raising black flags on houses and buildings and for massive rallies across the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, in protest of escalating Israeli violations.