IOF demolish caravan, shut down Nablus-area road

Nablus/PNN/

Israeli forces Sunday demolished a Palestinian-owned caravan near the village of Tell, according to sources.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that the caravan belonged to local resident Khalil al-Faqih, noting that Israeli forces shut down the road leading to the said village completely.

He added that a number of fanatic settlers chased Palestinian farmers and olive pickers at the entrance of the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus.