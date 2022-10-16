Settlers uproot 120 olive saplings south of Nablus as annual harvest begins

Colonial Israeli settlers last night uprooted nearly 120 olive saplings for Palestinian villagers in the town of Qabalan, to the south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

The incident comes as Palestinians just started the olive harvest season, an annual season that thousands of Palestinian families rely on for their livelihoods, especially in the rural areas.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian activist based in Nablus, said that a group of Israeli settlers uprooted 120 olive saplings owned by Harbi Kamal, a Palestinian farmer from Qabalan.

This incident is the latest in a series of army-guarded attacks and acts of vandalism carried out by Israeli settlers in the north of the West Bank.

Only yesterday, Israeli settlers went on a rampage in the nearby village of Huwwara, throwing rocks at shops and Palestinian vehicles passing on the road, causing damage to several vehicles.

Israeli settlers have been responsible for the destruction of thousands of olive trees in the occupied territories over the years, but mainly around the harvest season to maximize the damage to the farmers and country, without anyone ever being arrested or charged with vandalism of private property by the Israeli occupation authorities.