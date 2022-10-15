IOF kill four Palestinians in the west bank 

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces “IOF” killed four Palestinians men in Ramallah & Jenin cytes in the west bank in the last 24 hours according local Palestinian sources.

Palestinian shot dead, six others injured, by Israeli forces in Jenin

A Palestinians was shot dead by Israeli gunfire, while six others, including a doctor, were injured, during a military raid into the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, according to local sources.

The sources confirmed that a special Israeli military unit raided Jenin city and camp, along with dozens of Israeli military vehicles, sparking intense confrontations with Palestinians, during which the Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, killing Palestinian youth Mateen Dabaya, 20, and injuring six others, including Abdullah Abu al-Teen, a doctor working at the Khalil Suleiman hospital, who was severely injured while he was trying to save one of the caualties shot by Israeli forces.

Palestinian doctor succumbs to wounds sustained from Israeli gunfire in Jenin

In Jenin also a Palestinian doctor Abdullah al-Ahmad Abu al-Teen has succumbed to the wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire earlier today during an Israeli military raid on the occupied West Bank city and refugee camp of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Ministry said in a statement that al-Ahmad was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers in front of the Jenin governmental hospital.

Al-Ahmad was his parents only child. He was 43, married with three children.

Palestinian, 23, killed last night by Israeli army gunfire near Ramallah

In Ramallah a 23-year-old Palestinian identified as Qais Imad Shajayyeh was shot and killed last night by Israeli army gunfire near Ramallah, according to sources.

The Ministry of Health said that it was informed by the Palestinian Civil Affair Authority that Shajayyeh, from the town of Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah, was killed last night by Israeli soldiers near Jalazon refugee camp, north of Ramallah, and that the soldiers had withheld the body.

The army later informed the Palestinian side of his death.

Soldiers this morning raided the Shajayyeh home in Deir Jarir, ransacked it, and arrested three people, according to sources.

Shajayyeh is the third Palestinian killed yesterday by the Israeli army after two were killed earlier in the day in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

Palestinian prisoner succumbs to injuries in Israeli custody

A Palestinian prisoner has Friday succumbed to the wounds he sustained as he was being detained by Israeli forces, sources confirmed.

They said that Mohammad al-Saeed Ghawadra, 17, from the refugee camp of Jenin, died due to the severe injuries he sustained

Al-Saeed underwent an operation at the Israeli Tal Hashomer hospital, during which his left hand was amputated, following suffering severe and deep burns in 90% of his body.

The Israeli occupation forces detained Ghawadra, along with his wounded cousin, Mohammad Walid Gawadra (22 years), on September 4th in the Jordan Valley. Their detention was extended in absentia, several times.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) indicated that Ghawadra’s killing has risen the number of Palestinian slain prisoners to 232 since 1967.