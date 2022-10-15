extremists Settlers guarded by the Israeli occupation forces increase their attacks on Palestinians in Nablus

Israeli extremists settlers guarded by the Israeli occupation army stoned Palestinian houses in the towns of Huwara and Urif, to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, local sources confirmed.

A Palestinian was injured, while eight others suffered from suffocation, during the confrontations that broke out with Israeli forces at the Huwara military checkpoint, to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that dozens of settlers attacked the eastern area of Urif and were faced off by residents, which sparked confrontations.

He added that the settlers also stoned a number of Palestinian houses in Huwara and were provided protection from the Israeli forces.

Daghlas noted that Israeli settlers escalated their violent measures against Huwara, shooting and injuring three Palestinians with live bullets.

For his part Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Department, said that a youth was injured with bruises in his foot after being chased by Israeli forces, noting that he was taken to the Rafidia hospital.

He added that eight Palestinians suffered from suffocation due to inhaling tear gas bombs fired at them by the soldiers during the confrontations.

In another incident a number of Palestinians Friday suffered from suffocation as Israeli soldiers oppressed an anti-settlement protest in the village of Beit Dajan, to the east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to local sources.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Department, said that 24 Palestinians suffered from suffocation due to inhaling tear gas bombs fired at them by the soldiers.

The Israeli occuopation forces Friday seized a Palestinian-owned bulldozer in the village of Beit Dajan, to the east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Tawfiq Haj Mohammad, head of the Beit Dajan village council, said that the Israeli soldiers seized a bulldozer working to open roads in the village’s eastern area to make it easier for villagers to access their agricultural lands.

Beit Dajan village, whose lands are threatned of being seized in favor of settlements, has been seen several confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces over the last few months.