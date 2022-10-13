Palestinian youth struck in the eye with a rubber bullet fired by Israeli soldiers

Bethlehem/PNN/

A Palestinian youth was struck in the eye with a rubber-coated steel bullet fired by Israeli military forces during clashes that erupted today at the northern entrance to Bethlehem, according to Palestinian security sources.

They said a 22-year-old youth was hit in the eye, which necessitated his transfer for treatment, after Israeli forces attacked Palestinians who clashed with soldiers at the northern entrance of Bethlehem in protest against the army’s tight closure and measures against Shufat refugee camp and nearby towns.

According to B’Tselem, an Israeli human rights group, “the minimum range for firing ‘rubber’ bullets is 40 meters, and use is limited to specially trained personnel. The regulations emphasize that the bullets must be fired only at the individual’s legs and that they are not to be fired at children or from a moving vehicle.”

B’tselem says that “viewing rubber-coated bullets as being less deadly than live ones tends to make soldiers trigger-happy. Rubber-coated bullets can kill when used contrary to orders – mainly when fired from short range.”