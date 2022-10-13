One killed, three injured in Hebron and Ramallah from Israeli army gunfire

One Palestinian youth was killed and three others injured this afternoon after being shot by Israeli occupation forces’ live fire at the northern entrance to Ramallah and in Arroub refugee camp, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, according to the Ministry of Health.

It said in a statement that Usama Mahmoud Adawi, 18, was shot in the abdomen by multiple bullets during clashes in Arroub camp and later died at hospital.

Another youth was injured in Arroub and admitted to hospital. He was reported in moderate condition.

In Ramallah, two Palestinians were admitted to the Palestine Medical Complex, one with serious injuries after being hit by a live bullet in the shoulder and settled in his chest, and the other in the abdomen and reported in moderate condition.

Earlier, a 22-year-old youth was hit in the eye by a rubber-coated metal bullet fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes with Palestinian youths at the northern entrance of Bethlehem.

In all cases, the youths were protesting against the tight Israeli closure and collective punishment policy against Shufat refugee camp and nearby Anata town.