Nablus /PNN/

Israeli occupation forces “IOF” Wednesday sealed off several entrances to the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, security sources confirmed.

Local sources said that the Israeli forces blocked the entrance to the town of Deir Sharaf with earth mounds while shutting down checkpoints of Huwara and Awarta as well as entrances to a number of villages in the Nablus district.

As a result, a traffic was caused at the checkpoints, according to the sources.