Al-Azhar condemns the burning of copies of the Holy Quran by Israeli settlers in Hebron

CAIRO/PNN/

Al-Azhar Al-Sharif today condemned the burning and tearing of copies of the holy Muslim book, the Quran, by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

“Al-Azhar Al-Sharif expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the misdeed of Zionist terrorists, in Hebron, Palestine, who tore and burned copies of the holy Quran, in a scene that demonstrates Zionism’s barbarism, terrorism and hateful racism This is perpetrated under unacceptable silence of the international community that fails to play a serious role regarding the inviolability of peoples and their sanctuaries,” it said in a statement.

“Al-Azhar affirms that the Noble Quran will remain a sublime scripture that guides humanity and steers it to the values of goodness, truth and beauty. So, its sanctity will not be compromised by the grudges of lowly people, nor the misconduct of those who fan intolerance, grudges, hatred and perversion. Those people have a dark history of murder and terrorism, and their hands are stained with the blood of innocent Palestinians,” it added.

Al-Azhar warned that “these Zionist crimes fuel the sentiments of violence and hatred and contradict international covenants,” stressing “the necessity of the unity of Arabs and Muslims, and of their standing firm in the face of violators of their sanctities.”