Israeli forces kill four Palestinians, injure nearly dozen in West Bank raids

Jenin/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces “IOF ” have killed two Palestinian teenagers and injured nearly a dozen others during a raid on the northern occupied West Bank, bringing to four the number of people shot dead during the past 24 hours.

Palestinian sources said undercover forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the early morning hours of Saturday, before Israeli military vehicles rolled into the camp from multiple directions, sparking confrontations with local residents.

Journalists and ambulances were denied access into the area, with Israeli military helicopters flying at low altitudes over the camp and neighboring areas.

Israeli occupation forces also shot live rounds directly at a group of journalists covering the attack.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Ahmad Mohammad Daraghmeh and Mahmoud as-Sous, both 17-year-old, were fatally shot in the head and neck respectively, while 11 others were injured during the Israeli army raid.

Those injured in the attack were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Doctors and medical staff have described the condition of three of them as critical.

The ministry noted that a father, named Anwar Abu as-Sebaa, and his daughter, Iman, were injured after an Israeli military vehicle ran them over as they were standing in front of their home in the camp.

The attacks came hours after Israeli soldiers shot and killed two Palestinian teenagers in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said troops shot Adel Ibrahim Adel Daoud, 14, with a live round in the head, in al-Birin area south of Qalqilya city.

Daoud was initially rushed to Qalqilia hospital, before being moved to Rafidia hospital in Nablus, where he was officially pronounced dead.

Furthermore, Israeli soldiers killed Mahdi Mohammad Ladadwa, 17, from al-Mazra’a al-Gharbiyya village northwest of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, after Palestinians intercepted an attack by extremist Israeli settlers on a house in the village.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

More than 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the Israeli-occupied territories since the start of the year, including 51 in the besieged Gaza Strip during Israel’s three-day onslaught in August.