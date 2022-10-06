One dead, two injured as IOF surround, shoot at a house in a town east of Nablus

Nablus /PNN/

One Palestinian was killed today and three others were injured as Israeli occupation forces “IOF” surround a house in the town of Deir al-Hatab, east of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, occasionally shooting at it to force people inside to surrender, according to witnesses.

The Ministry of Health said Alaa Nasser Zaghal, 21, has died of his wounds. He was shot in the head and was in critical condition when he was brought with two others injured in the shoulder to Rafidya hospital in Nablus from Deir al-Hatab. The other two are in stable condition, said the Ministry.

A third person, Palestine TV cameraman Loai Samhan, was shot in the hand while covering the army assault on the town. He was reported in stable condition.

A fourth person was also injured in the leg by a live bullet, said the Health Ministry, and he is also in stable condition.

Reports from Deir al-Hatab said soldiers broke into the town and surrounded a building where a resident identified as Salman Omran was inside.

An exchange of gunfire was reported with the soldiers shooting at the house to force Omran to surrender.

In a voice message from the surrounded house, Omran appealed for help as gunmen engaged the soldiers surrounding the house leading to the injuries.

Reports later said Omran has surrendered and left the building after the army had brought a bulldozer apparently to demolish it over his head. Omran was taken away by the army.