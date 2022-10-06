Ministry of Information calls for international protection for Palestinian journalists

Ramallah/PNN/

The Ministry of Information stressed today that the Israeli army shooting and injuring of Palestine TV cameraman Loai Samhan and reporter Mahmoud Fawzy, and the siege on journalists while covering the Israeli occupation’s aggression on Deir al-Hatab village in Nablus, requires international protection for the journalists.

It said in a statement that the persistence of the occupying power in pursuing the journalists is a result of the occupation’s ignoring the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2222 on protecting journalists and ensuring that the perpetrators of the attacks do not go unpunished.

The ministry called on the International Federation of Journalists “to act by all means with an occupying country whose army makes it easy to pull the trigger, and continues to silence every voice, lens, and platform that reports on the aggression and advocates freedom, whose crimes should not be subject to the statute of limitations.”