Palestinian youth shot by Israeli forces turns out to be alive

Ramallah/PNN/

Basl Basbous, who was shot by Israei forces on Tuesday morning during a military raid into the north of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, has turned out to be alive and is receiving treatment at an Israeli hospital, according to the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainess Affairs.

The Commission said in a statement that Basbous was shot in his left hand and left foot and underwent a surgery at the Israeli Shaare Zedek Hospital.

Basbous, 19, was previously announced dead during the Israeli military raid that killed two Palestinians north of the refugee camp of Jalazone.

The soldiers took away the bodies of the slain Palestinians and detained the injured.

The Commission sais that a session to extend Basbous’ detention will be held next Thursday in the Israeli court of Ofer.