Settlers go on a rampage in the northern West Bank, attacking schools and commuters, and closing roads

Nablus /PNN/

Israeli exstremest settlers, under army protection, went on a rampage in the northern occupied West Bank last night and this morning, mainly in the Nablus district, attacking schools and commuters on the roads, and closing roads, according to various sources.

The rampage, which has been going on for several days but has intensified in recent days as settlers, who are armed, have called on their army to wage a major military assault against the Palestinian cities in the occupied territories in order to provide them with the security they need to keep expanding their illegal settlements at the expense of the Palestinian land, steal crops, particularly during the upcoming olive harvest season, and confine the Palestinians to Bantustans in apartheid Israel.

The settlers’ violence and Israeli occupation army activity concentrated in areas south of Nablus, mainly in Hawwara and nearby intersections.

Dozens of settlers attacked this morning Hawwara high school throwing rocks at it as soldiers watched to make sure the settlers will not be bothered by the Palestinians.

The settlers, also with army help, closed intersections and roads leading to Nablus yesterday and this morning claiming performing religious rituals on the main roads as they mark Jewish holidays blocking roads for the Palestinian residents as they try to return to their homes or go to work, and occasionally throwing stones at cars with Palestinian license plates, causing damage to cars and terrorizing the people.

However, the settlers’ rampage was not confined to the Nablus area but also extended to Ramallah and the south of the West Bank in the Hebron area where settlers attacked Palestinian homes and commuters, as was the case at the northern entrance to Ramallah when last night settlers attacked Palestinian homes and cars trying to reach or leave Ramallah.

Six Palestinians Monday night sustained injuries in a settler attack in Huwara town, south of Nablus city, according to medical sources.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), said that PRCS medics provided treatment to two casualties with bruises and four others suffering from tear gas suffocation.

Among the casualties, he added, there was a 17-year-old girl, who was assaulted by the settler.

Meanwhile, settlers rampaged at the main street near Yitzhar colonial settlement and attacked an ambulance, pelting it with stones and smashing its windows.

No injuries were reported though.

Yitzhar is notorious for its hardcore Jewish settler community who in the past committed several attacks against Palestinians and their property, including arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

In response to the Israeli attacks by settlers and soldiers, Palestinians demonstrated at various locations. The soldiers responded by showering the Palestinians with tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets causing several injuries.

Settlers’ provocations have also intensified in occupied East Jerusalem, and particularly at Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites, where settlers and Jewish fanatics, protected and escorted by police, perform rituals in violation of a status quo understanding which says non-Muslims are not allowed to perform any ritual at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The provocations at Al-Aqsa often intensify during Jewish holidays, as Jews marked last month and also this month several holidays, starting with the Jewish new year, Yom Kippur, and then Sukkot.

The Jewish fanatics seek to destroy the Muslim shrines at the holy site, take over the whole area and build Jewish shrines.

The provocations have caused serious repercussions and warning of an explosion if they continue whether it was in Jerusalem or anywhere in the occupied West Bank.