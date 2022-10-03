Israeli occupation forces kill two Palestinians, injure one during raid in Ramallah

Ramallah/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces “IOF” have shot dead two Palestinians and injured another during a military raid on the northern areas of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

The three were inside a vehicle when they were shot at more than 30 times by the Israeli forces who raided an area to the north of the refugee camp of Jalazone, the agency reported Monday citing Palestinian security sources.

Two of them were killed who were identified as Basel Basbous, 19, and Khaled Anbar, 22, both residents of Jalazone. The third, Rafat Habash, 19, from the town of Beir Zeit, was injured. All three victims were construction workers.

According to the report, Israeli soldiers took away the bodies of the slain Palestinians and detained the injured one.

With the killing of Basbous and Anbar, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of this year reached 160.

The Palestinian presidency today called on the occupation government, Israel, to stop the dangerous and irresponsible policy of daily killing of Palestinians, warning that this reckless policy has brought matters to a very critical stage that will destroy everything.

Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh condemned in a statement today’s Israeli army execution of the two young Palestinian men, Basel Qassem Basbous, 19, and Khaled Fadi Anbar, 21, from Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah.

“Once again, the dangerous and continuous Israeli escalation against our Palestinian people, whether in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, or in Jenin, Nablus, or anywhere in the occupied Palestinian territories, has crossed the red lines,” he said.

“Peace will not be at any price,” he added. “Our people and their leadership will not accept the occupation or its continuation. This reckless policy will not bring security and stability to anyone. Security is either for all or for no one.”

For his part Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh today urged the international community to hold Israel, the occupying power, directly responsible for the dangerous and bloody escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories and for the rise in the serious violations of the Palestinians’ human rights.

Speaking at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting held in Ramallah, the Prime Minister called on the international community to exert real pressure on the occupying state to immediately stop the escalation, which today included the killing of two young Palestinians near Ramallah, calling on the international community and the European Union to link relations and cooperation and partnership agreements with Israel, as an occupying power, to the extent of its commitment to international law, United Nations resolutions, and human rights principles.

“Any progress in relations between the European Union and the occupying country, without linking it to international law and human rights, would be an undeserved reward, and would encourage Israel to persist in its oppressive and racist policies, and human rights violations,” said the prime minister.

He called on the countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine, particularly the European Union member states, to recognize the State of Palestine so as to protect the two-state solution and to strengthen Palestinian-European partnership.

The Prime Minister also expressed concern over statements by the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and her written commitment, circulated to members of the Friends of Israel in the Conservative Party, to reassess the location of the British Embassy in Israel for the purpose of moving it from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

He stressed that the legal, political and religious status of Jerusalem is not subject to assessment and that any such step will be considered a flagrant violation of international law and of the historical responsibility of Britain, the country behind the infamous and illegal Balfour Declaration, which caused and continues to be responsible for the tragedy of the Palestinian people.

Shtayyeh said that any change in the status quo in Jerusalem would undermine the two-state solution and will be considered a tacit recognition of the city’s annexation to Israel, which will encourage the occupying state and the extremist settler groups to continue attacks against the Palestinian people and their Christian and Islamic holy places in Jerusalem, as well as harms bilateral relations with the State of Palestine, and with the Arab and Islamic worlds, and excludes Britain from any future international efforts to bring an end to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Since the beginning of this year, the Israeli army shot and killed 109 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, higher so far than the total killed in any previous year.

On Saturday, following the fatal shooting of Palestinian teenager Fayez Khaled Damdum in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian foreign ministry urged international protection for Palestinians, slamming the regime’s policy of willful killing of Palestinian people.

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli forces opened fire on the 18-year-old, while he was driving a motorbike in the town of al-Eizariya in the south-central part of the occupied West Bank.

The ministry held the occupying regime fully and directly responsible for “this heinous crime and other crimes,” saying that it would work with all international organizations, including the United Nations, so it can hold Israel accountable for all of its crimes.

The ministry also urged the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to enable international protection for “our defenseless people” in the face of Tel Aviv’s atrocities.