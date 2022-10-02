Digital rights group documents more than 130 violations against Palestinian digital content in September

Bethlehem/PNN/

Sada Social Center, a Ramallah-based social media rights group, said today it has documented more than 130 violations against Palestinian digital content on the social media in September 2022, including the permeant removal of 93 accounts.

The platforms run by Meta came at the top of the platforms censoring the Palestinian content, said the Center in a statement, with 91 violations on Facebook, which varied between deleting posts, restricting access, preventing posting, preventing the use of some features such as live broadcasts and advertisements and participation in groups for a certain period of time, and the permeant removal of accounts,.

20 violations were monitored by the Center on WhatsApp, 11 on Instagram, 4 on TikTok, 2 violations on Twitter, which classified many Palestinian news content as sensitive, and 2 violations on YouTube against news and Palestinian channels.

Sada Social Center pointed out that journalists and media organizations were the most vulnerable to documented violations, with 73 violations as some accounts were permanently deleted.

In September 2022, the Center said 48% of the content censored were texts and words related to the Palestinian cause, 32% were Palestinian pictures of martyrs or events describing the Israeli attacks, and 16% were videos of the funerals of Palestinian martyrs.

Sada Social Center noted that these documented violations came despite the release of the BSR Center for Human Rights study, which expressed in its results the bias of Meta against Palestinian content and was acknowledged by Meta’s administration.