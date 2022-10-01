IOF have killed or caused the death of 11 Palestinians since mid-September – UN report

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces “IOF” have killed or caused the death of 11 Palestinians since mid-September, according to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory.

In the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the Israeli army killed seven Palestinians during military assaults on the city and nearby areas, OCHA said in its biweekly Protection of Civilians Report covering the period since September 13.

Two Palestinians aged 22 and 23 years were killed on 14 September, a 17-year-old boy was killed the next day, and, on 28 September, four Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire.

Israeli occupation forces also shot and killed a Palestinian man in the northern West Bank city of Nablus during an army raid of the city on 25 September.

Meanwhile, two Palestinians were shot and killed during two alleged attacks in the occupied West Bank.

On 24 September, a 36-year-old Palestinian man was shot and killed after a road accident with an Israeli police car near Nablus, and on 22 September, a 23-year-old Palestinian man from al Tur area of East Jerusalem was shot and killed by an off-duty Israeli policeman after he allegedly physically assaulted Israelis at a traffic light north of Jerusalem.

On 29 September, the heart of a 7-year-old Palestinian boy, Rayyan Suleiman, stopped and he dropped dead after being chased by Israeli soldiers in the Bethlehem-area village of Tuqu in the south of the West Bank. The UN has called for an investigation, said OCHA.

In total, added the UN report, 175 Palestinians, including at least 29 children, were injured by Israeli occupation forces across the West Bank, of whom 17 were hit by live ammunition. Israeli settlers protected by soldiers also injured eight Palestinians and damaged Palestinian property in 11 instances.

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted 120 search-and-arrest operations and arrested 216 Palestinians, including at least 10 children across the West Bank.

The Israeli occupation authorities also demolished or confiscated 45 Palestinian-owned structures in Area C of the West Bank since September 13, said the OCHA report, citing the lack of Israeli-issued building permits; four of the structures had been provided as donor-funded humanitarian aid. As a result, 21 people, including 13 children, were displaced, and the livelihoods of about 270 others were affected.

All of the structures were in Area C, including 13 structures seized without warning, which prevented the owners from objecting in advance. This represents a significant increase in such seizures compared with the biweekly average since the beginning of the year (four), said OCHA.

In Ras Atiya in the Qalqiliya governorate, and in Kur, in Tulkarm, the Israeli authorities sealed off two wells, that were located in Area B, without prior notice. The wells were the sole irrigation source for about 4,000 dunums of cultivated land and were also used for drinking water; their sealing affects more than 8,000 Palestinians in three surrounding villages.