Shireen Abu Akleh’s niece, Lina, named the 2022 TIME100 Next list

Bethlehem/PNN/

Palestinian youth Lina Abu Akleh, niece of the slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, has been named on 2022 TIME100 Next list for her remarkable efforts in holding Israel accountable for the killing of her aunt.

“After her aunt was killed while reporting in the occupied West Bank, Lina Abu Akleh became the face of an international campaign to demand accountability from Israel,” TIME reported on the story.

“In the months since, Lina has given dozens of interviews, met with U.S. lawmakers to call for an FBI investigation, and most recently submitted a complaint to the International Criminal Court in the Hague,” TIME added. “Lina’s efforts extended the work of her aunt (posthumously granted the prestigious 2022 President’s Award from the National Press Club) by publicly demanding scrutiny of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.”

The 27-year-old took it to her Twitter page to celebrate the announcet, saying “truly honored to have been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list” in a tweet.