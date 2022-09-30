Israeli settlers stone Palestinian vehicles near Nablus

Nablus/PNN/

Israeli settlers Thursday evening attacked Palestinian-owned vehicles on the road linking occupied West Bank cities of Nablus and Jenin, according to local sources.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that a number of settlers stoned Palestinian-owned vehicles neae the entrance to the village of Burqa, northwest of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, causing damages to some of them.

He added that, as a result, confrontations erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces, during which the soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas bombs.

No casualties were reported, however.