After being chased by Israeli soldiers: Ryan, seven years old, dies of fear

Bethlehem/PNN/

A Palestinian boy from the central part of the occupied West Bank has lost his life after falling from a high place while running away from Israeli police forces who were chasing him, medical sources say.

Palestine’s local sources , citing medical staff at Beit Jala Governmental Hospital, reported that 7-year-old Rayyan Yaser Suleiman was admitted to hospital after his heart had stopped beating. Attempts to revive him failed, and he was officially pronounced dead soon afterwards.

They added that the frightened minor ran away from Israeli soldiers as they chased him and other students after leaving their school. Rayyan subsequently fell from a high place and died.

The Palestinian boy’s father, Yaser, also said Israeli troops chased his son to their house, adding that Rayyan’s heart stopped beating because he was apparently so scared.

He noted that he put his son in his car and rushed to hospital but was stopped half way by Israeli soldiers, who checked his son. They let him drive on after they had made sure he was dead.

The development comes hours after Israeli forces arrested 28 Palestinians from various parts of the occupied West Bank during overnight operations.