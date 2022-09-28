We are concerned about the situation in Jenin, and the parties must avoid escalation : EU say

Occupied Jerusalem/PNN/

The European Union expressed its concern about the escalating situation in Jenin in particular and the West Bank in general, after Israel army stormed the city of Jenin, killing four Palestinians and wounding 44 others today, Wednesday.

The European Union said in a tweet on Twitter: “We are concerned about the escalation of violence today in Jenin, following the incursion of the Israeli forces, which resulted in the killing of a number of Palestinians and the injury of at least 40 others.

The European Union added: “The utmost restraint must be exercised in the use of lethal force in order to avoid human losses and to avoid a further escalation of tension in the West Bank in a very fragile situation.”

The European Union concluded its tweet by saying: “The violence must stop immediately.”