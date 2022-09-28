Premier: Palestinian blood has become a ticket in the upcoming Israeli elections

Ramallah/PNN/

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh stated today that Palestinian blood has become a ticket in the upcoming Israeli elections.

Commenting on the killing of four Palestinians and wounding of 44 others by Israeli military gunfire in Jenin, Shtayyeh, in a statement, held the Israeli occupation authorities liable for the repercussions of this crime, explaining that the blood of Palestinians is being used to prepare Israel’s electoral campaign in a time when the world is preoccupied with other international crises.

He called on the international community to take action-oriented decisions to ensure the provision of protection to the Palestinian people in a manner responsive to their legitimate rights to freedom, independence, ending the occupation and establishing their independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He concluded by stressing the need to bring criminal charges against Israelis to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.