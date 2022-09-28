Four killed, 44 injured, many critical, in an Israeli army raid on Jenin refugee camp

Jenin/PNN/

Four Palestinians were killed and 44 others were injured this morning, many of them critical, in an Israeli army assault on Jenin refugee camp, according to the Ministry of Health and Palestinian security.

The Ministry of Health confirmed four Palestinians were killed, and identified three of them as Abed Fathi Hazem, the brother of Raad who was killed by Israeli forces in April following an attack in Tel Aviv, and Mohammad Mahmoud Elwaneh, who were killed in a house that was under siege and shelled by the army, and a third, Ahmad Nathmi Alawneh, 24, was shot in the head and killed during street clashes with the invading soldiers. The fourth was identified as Mohammad Abu Naaseh.

Many of the wounded in the attack were shot by live bullets and are in critical condition at Jenin hospitals, said the Ministry.

Local sources said that a large army force raided Jenin and its refugee camp this morning, firing in all directions and shooting tear gas canisters while surrounding and shelling a house that belongs to Fathi Hazem, father of Raad and Abed.

During the raid, an explosive device was activated near the house. The Israeli occupation forces said its soldiers had fired an anti-tank missile at the house, causing a fire.

The attack sparked fierce clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 44 people had sustained injuries, at least one of whom remained in critical condition at Jenin Hospital.

According to the ministry, many of the wounded in the attack were shot by live bullets.

A general commercial strike was called in most West Bank cities in mourning of the dead and in protest against the Israeli carnage in Jenin this morning.

Following today’s Israeli army killing of three Palestinians and wounding of 44 others in an Israeli army raid in Jenin, the Presidency warned that the Israeli occupation is tampering with security and stability.

Presidential Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh stated that the Israeli occupation continues to exhibit a total disregard for the lives of Palestinians and undermines regional security and stability.

He added that this grave escalation would neither grant Israel legitimacy nor security, whether at the holy sites in Jerusalem, Jenin, or any other part of the occupied territories.

Abu Rudeineh stressed that Israel was still behaving like a rogue state in violating international laws and norms and that both Israel and US have lost their credibility as their actions on the ground run contrary to their calls for calm and stability.

He concluded by reiterating that statements of condemnation are not enough; they must be followed by practical action, particularly since the occupation authorities insist on crossing what he described as “all red lines”.

For his part Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh stated today that Palestinian blood has become a ticket in the upcoming Israeli elections.

Commenting on the killing of four Palestinians and wounding of 44 others by Israeli military gunfire in Jenin, Shtayyeh, in a statement, held the Israeli occupation authorities liable for the repercussions of this crime, explaining that the blood of Palestinians is being used to prepare Israel’s electoral campaign in a time when the world is preoccupied with other international crises.

He called on the international community to take action-oriented decisions to ensure the provision of protection to the Palestinian people in a manner responsive to their legitimate rights to freedom, independence, ending the occupation and establishing their independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He concluded by stressing the need to bring criminal charges against Israelis to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.