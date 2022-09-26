MADA”: Violations against Palestinian journalists continue at a high pace

Ramallah/PNN/

Monday, 26th September, marks the day of solidarity with Palestinian journalists, who work under complex and dangerous conditions, and are subjected to high assaults.

On this opportunity, The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms “MADA” commends and appreciates all Palestinian journalists who continue to perform their professional duty despite all the obstacles and attacks that are growing in intensity.

Since the beginning of this year 2022, MADA has monitored 417 violations of media freedoms in Palestine, 277 of which were committed by the Israeli occupation authorities. (About 66%) while Palestinian entities in the Bank and Gaza Strip committed a total of 29 violations (7%) and the rest by Social Networks.

Many of the Israeli violations monitored since early this year are in the cycle of serious violations of journalists’ lives. which affected their ability and their media outlets to carry out their professional work, The most serious violations were the killing of journalists Shireen Abu Akleh, and Ghofran Warasneh, In addition to the partial destruction of the headquarters and offices of eight media outlets during the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip last August, In addition, many Palestinian journalists were arrested and diverted to administrative detention and other types of violations.

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms “MADA”, commending the commitment of Palestinian journalists to their professional duties despite all the challenges they face and the attacks they face, reaffirms its continued defense of journalists, and their right to freely exercise journalistic work and to protect their right to freedom of opinion and expression, and freedom of access to information. MADA confirms that impunity for the perpetrators of the assaults is the main reason for attacks continuation and for the expansion of its circle. MADA therefore, considers that the reflection of genuine solidarity with Palestinian journalists requires serious action to put an end to the violations against them and to hold the perpetrators accountable.