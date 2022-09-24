Instead of helping him, Israeli police kill a Palestinian man who lost control of his vehicle

Jerusalem/PNN/

Israeli police officers gunned down a Palestinian driver today after he lost control of his vehicle near the village of Jit, to the west of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

Mohammad Ali Abu Kafia, 36, a resident of of Bayt Ijza village, to the northwest of Jerusalem, was driving at a section of Route 60, adjacent to the village of Jit, when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an Israeli police vehicle, his cousin, Ramadan, told journalest .

He added that shortly after the car crash, Israeli police officers who were present at the scene, and instead of trying to help the man, opened gunfire at him killing him right away.

Abu Kafia is a father of three children, and works as a teacher at a school in the village of Bir Nabala, northwest of occupied Jerusalem.

On Thursday, Israeli occupation forces opened gunfire and critically injured a Palestinian man who lost control of his vehicle in the village of Huwwara, not far away from today’s incident, for allegedly trying to ram into Israeli soldiers.