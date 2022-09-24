EU reaffirms support for a two-state solution in Palestine

BRUSSELS/PNN/

The European Union stressed yesterday its commitment to a negotiated two-state solution as the best way to ensure a just and lasting peace, security and prosperity for both Palestine and Israel.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement, “The EU reaffirms its commitment to a just and comprehensive resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state solution.”

He said this solution should lead to the creation of “an independent, democratic, contiguous, sovereign, and viable State of Palestine, living side by side [with Israel] in peace and security and mutual recognition.”