Israeli officer kills young Palestinian over alleged stabbing attack

Ramallah/PNN/

A plainclothes Israeli officer has fatally shot a Palestinian near the city of Ramallah in the Tel Aviv-occupied West Bank over an alleged stabbing attack.

The officer gunned down the victim near the Beit Sera military checkpoint southwest of Ramallah on Thursday, local sources reported.

Citing the Israeli regime’s police, the Reuters news agency identified the exact location of the attack as a traffic junction lying between the holy occupied city of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The Palestinian “got out of his car at a traffic light” and stabbed passengers in nearby cars and used pepper spray against them, the agency added.

“A border police officer in plain clothes, who was driving in the area, saw the attack and fired several shots at the suspect, killing him,” it said.

Eight illegal Israeli settlers suffered light injuries during the incident, five from inhaling pepper spray and three others for flesh wounds.

According to Reuters, Israeli forces have gunned down scores of Palestinians, both resistance fighters or civilians, across the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the year, accusing them of staging attacks against Israelis.

“Palestinian youths have been escalating their resistance activities across the occupied territories, in response to the settlers’ plans to organize mass raids into the al-Aqsa Mosque,” the Palestinian news agency wrote.

The settlers carry out near-daily raids of the mosque’s compound, which is Islam’s third-holiest site, while enjoying full-fledged armed protection by Israeli forces.