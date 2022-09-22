BDS National Committee welcomes Booking.com warning to rentals inside Israel’s illegal settlements

Jerusalem/PNN/

The Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) National Committee (BNC), the largest Palestinian coalition leading the global BDS movement for freedom, justice and equality, welcomed the announcement by Booking.com that tourist reservations inside illegal settlements will now be labeled as a “high risk to safety and to human rights” along with using the term “occupied”.

“Yet, despite the importance of this symbolic step,” said BNC in a statement, “we call on Booking.com to abide by its moral and legal duty to stop facilitating all rentals in illegal Israeli settlements. By continuing to rent property built on stolen Palestinian land, including in occupied East Jerusalem, Booking.com is profiting from apartheid Israel’s war crimes and supporting its relentless ethnic cleansing of Indigenous Palestinians.”