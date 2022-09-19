Israeli settlers vandalize vehicles, assault Palestinians in Hebron

Hebron /PNN/

A group of extremist Israeli settlers have vandalized a number of Palestinian-owned vehicles and assaulted local residents in the Old City ofHebron, south of the occupied West Bank.

Palestine’s local sources said scores of Israeli settlers went on the rampage on Sunday, shattering the windshields of parked vehicles and physically attacking Palestinian passersby across the streets of the city.

The sources said the settlers also pelted stones at Palestinian civilians in the neighborhoods adjacent to the illegal Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba.

The Old City of Hebron is home to roughly 160,000 Palestinians and about 800 notoriously aggressive Israeli settlers, who live in compounds heavily guarded by the Israeli occupation forces.

Incidents of sabotage and violence by settlers against Palestinians and their property have become a daily occurrence throughout the occupied territories, particularly in the West Bank.

However, Israeli authorities rarely prosecute settlers, and the vast majority of the files are closed due to deliberate police failure to investigate them properly.

Settler violence includes property and mosque arson attacks, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, and attacks on vulnerable homes.

The United Nations has already warned of a surge in Israeli settler violence against Palestinians, mostly in Hebron, Jerusalem, Nablus and Ramallah.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.