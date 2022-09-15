Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces during raid in occupied West Bank

Jenin /PNN/

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian teenager during a raid near the city of Jenin in the northern part of the West Bank amid mounting tensions in the occupied territories stoked by the Israeli army’s incursions, arrests, and arbitrary killings.

According to local sources, the 17-year-old victim, Uday Trad Salah, was shot by the Israeli forces in the head during their storming of the town of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin on Thursday at daybreak.

The young Palestinian boy later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, the sources reported.

Moreover, the sources added, three other Palestinians were injured during the raid, one of whom is in a critical condition.

Following the raid, clashes erupted between the Palestinians and Israeli forces.

According to eyewitness accounts, special units and dozens of patrols stormed the town from all entrances, deployed reinforcements, and climbed the rooftops to set up sniper teams.

The sources reported that the forces raided the homes of two Palestinian men killed on Wednesday in the Jalama operation, and interrogated and arrested their family members.

Ahmad Ayman Abed, 23, Abdul Rahman Hani Abed, 22, and one Israeli trooper were killed during an exchange of fire in Jalamah located adjacent to the security barrier just north of Jenin.

More than 70 Palestinians, including 37 Palestinian children, have been killed so far this year, many as a result of the use of lethal force by the Israeli authorities in a manner described by the UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Territories as a violation of international human rights law.