PM Shtayyeh: Israel’s military escalation in the West Bank a recipe for an explosion

Ramallah/PNN/

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh today charged that the Israeli military escalation in the occupied territories is nothing but a recipe for a major explosion fueled by Israel with its various political parties for their election propaganda.

Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting held in Ramallah, Shtayyeh said Israel hiding behind the absence of a political horizon, the world’s preoccupation with Ukraine, and the elections cannot be a cover for its crimes, calling on the international community to wake up and look at what Israel is doing “to our oppressed and occupied people.”

With the 29th anniversary of the Oslo Accords approaching, the Prime Minister said that Israel had left nothing of the agreement. “It has canceled and disregarded most of its provisions, and abolished its political, economic, and geographic annexes, refrained from negotiating the final status issues, continued with its unilateral measures, such as the settlements, continued with the financial deductions in violation of the agreement, and stopped the release of the fourth batch of prisoners, which was supposed to include Karim Younis and others, and sick prisoners, in violation of the agreement,” he said.

“Israel has violated and even canceled most of the terms of the agreements signed with us, and this requires that we pause and think about this matter,” said Shtayyeh.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Israel tells the world that it wants to strengthen the position of the Palestinian Authority, but what Israel is doing is continuing in its efforts to destroy the Palestinian Authority and undermine its institutions.

“We say to Israel: We do not want your support. We want our national rights, we want this occupation to end, and we want international legality to prevail and international law to be the rule. Our people, and we are with them, will not accept the continuation of aggression against our land, youth, and people,” he said, calling for an end to the Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip, the aggression against Jerusalem, and the settlement activities.