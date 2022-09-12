Israeli court extends for fifth-time detention of Palestinian journalist and mother of two

Jerusalem/PNN/

An Israeli court today extended for the fifth time the detention of a Palestinian journalist from occupied East Jerusalem and a mother of two, according to local sources.

The court extended following two hearings today the detention of Palestinian journalist, Lama Ghosheh, until next Sunday.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), Ghosheh was brought handcuffed to the court’s hearing and complained about the harsh conditions of her detention in solitary confinement at the Israeli Hasharon Prison. The journalist reportedly cried and pleaded for her release to reunite with her children.

Lama Ghosheh, 32, married, a mother of two children aged two and five, and a graduate student at Birzeit University, was detained at her Sheikh Jarrah home in occupied East Jerusalem on the fourth of this month during which her cellular phone and computer were seized.

It is believed her detention is related to her work as a journalist and her defense of Sheikh Jarrah homes against takeover by Israeli settlers.

The number of journalists currently detained in Israeli prisons has reached 17, including three female journalists, said PPS.