Palestinian youth succumbs to gunshot wounds after Israeli raid in Jenin

Jenin/PNN/

A young Palestinian man has succumbed to his injuries following last week’s Israeli attack on a neighborhood in the city of Jenin in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Palestine’s official Wafa news agency cited Wissam Baker, the head of the Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital in Jenin, as making the announcement early on Sunday.

Baker said Hamad Mustafa Abu Jeldah died from critical gunshot wounds after the Israeli occupation forces had raided Jenin last Tuesday. The 24-year-old Palestinian was being treated in the hospital and had undergone several surgeries.

“A massive march was launched in front of the hospital in Jenin, roaming the streets of the city and its camp, and mourners raised the body of the martyr on their shoulders and chanted slogans condemning the crimes of the occupation and its continuous aggression against Palestinian people,” the agency said.

The young Palestinian man was married and his wife is pregnant with their first child. Abu Jeldah had spent two and a half years in the occupying regime’s jails before he was released earlier this year.

Palestinian authorities in Jenin declared Sunday as a day of mourning following Abu Jeldah’s martyrdom.

On Tuesday morning, a large group of Israeli forces, accompanied by about 100 military vehicles and a bulldozer, stormed the occupied West Bank city from several directions and closed its entrances.

The director of Jenin Hospital announced on the same day that the raid and subsequent shootout and confrontation with Palestinian fighters had led to the injury of several people and the death of a 29-year-old Palestinian, identified as Muhammad Musa Muhammad Sabaaneh.

The Israeli military has stepped up its deadly raids on the local population in and around the flashpoint West Bank town of Jenin.

Israeli forces continue their near-daily raid-and-arrest operations in various parts of the West Bank, wounding or killing Palestinians. Such raids are carried out while Israeli settlers also conduct acts of violence against Palestinians and their property.

More than 70 Palestinians, including 37 Palestinian children, have been killed so far this year, many as a result of the use of lethal force by the Israeli authorities in a manner described by the UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Territories as a violation of international human rights law.