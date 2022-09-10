Israeli forces attack Palestinians in occupied Nablus, injure 37

Nablus/PNN/

At least 37 Palestinian protesters have been injured when Israeli regime forces attacked the town of Beita and the village of Beit Dajan in the occupied West Bank province of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed the occupation forces injured the Palestinians participating in the weekly peaceful protests against the regime.

The Israeli occupation forces fired rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs, live ammunition and tear gas canisters to disperse the Palestinians.

Israeli forces have recently stepped up deadly violence and suppression against the Palestinians taking part in peaceful protests.

The Israeli occupation faces “IOF” facing growing resistance over its land-grab policy and demolition drive as anti-settlement sentiments run high in the occupied territories.