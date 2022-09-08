IOF shoot dead Palestinian youth near Ramallah

Ramallah/PNN/

A Palestinian youth was Thursday morning shot dead by Israeli occupation forces “IOF” near the village of Beitin, east of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, The Ministry of Health confirmed.

The Ministry said that the Israeli force shot dead a Palestinian youth, whose identity has yet to be revealed, early Thursday, at the entrance of the said village, near the military checkpoint of Beit El.

Palestinian sources said that the victim was identified as Haitham Hani Mubarak, from Abu Falah town, north of Ramallah.