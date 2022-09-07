Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth in Tubas

TUBAS/PNN/

A Palestinian youth was this morning killed by Israeli occupation forces gunfire in the refugee camp of al-Fara’a, south of the occupied West Bank city of Tubas, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry said in a statement that Younis Ghassan Tayeh, 21, was killed after Israeli forces directly shot him in the heart during a military raid in which the soldiers broke into several houses.

Clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers who fired sound and tear gas bombs, in addition, to live ammunition.

WAFA correspondent said that the Israeli forces detained two youths from the city.