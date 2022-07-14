Israeli settlers uproot hundreds of olive saplings west of Nablus

Nablus /PNN/

Israeli settlers today uprooted hundreds of olive saplings in Deir Saharaf town, northwest of Nablus, according to a local anti-settlement activist.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors colonial settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that the settlers destroyed some 400 olive saplings in orchards belonging to Maher al-Juneidi and located along the Nablus-Tulkarm Road, close to the colonial settlement of Shavei Shomron.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settler violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, and attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.