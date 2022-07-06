Drawing her picture on the wall: Palestinians demand Biden justice for Shireen Abu Akleh ahead of his visit to Bethlehem ….watch PNN Video 

Bethlehem/PNN/ Monjed Jadou

Taqi Sabateen, a Palestinian painter, decided to welcome Joe Biden, the President of the United State of America, who will be visiting Bethlehem next week with a painting that protests against the report issued by the US State Department following the investigation carried out by American investigators a few days ago.

The painting calls for justice for the American journalist of Palestinian origin, Shireen Abu Aqleh.

Sabateen told PNN that Because of Biden visit to Bethlehem he painted Shireen’s picture on the wall in order to try to achieve justice for her. She is not the first and will not be the last. She expresses the cause of the entire Palestinian people and the injustice that the Palestinians are living he said.

The Palestinian painter said that he hopes that President Biden will see his graffiti on the wall that besieges Bethlehem, the city that suffers under Israeli occupation which the US President will visit and perform the pilgrimage, adding: “I drew Shireen’s picture so that USA president Joe Biden and all the pilgrims and visitors to Bethlehem could see it, and to emphasize that the Palestinian victims are not numbers that we forget over time

Taqi also said that he knew the murdered journalist who bought one of his paintings a few years ago. He remembers her fondly and says that she had the most gentle soul and that he will never forget her.

He added: “Sherine Abu Aqleh visited me in 2015 and bought one of my paintings which I drew about the life in Gaza Strip, after that visit a good relationship was created with Sherine I will never forget how much she was kind”.

He decided to paint her on the Separation Wall that surrounds the holy city of Bethlehem. He hopes that all pilgrims who visit the city will see his painting of Shireen and will always remember her and the crimes practiced by Israel against innocent Palestinians.