IOF razed 6 dunums of Palestinian lands in Ni’lin

Ramallah/PNN/ Tala Jadou

Today Tuesday the Israeli occupation forces razed 6 dunums of Palestinian lands in Ni’lin town west of Ramallah in the occupied west bank

Local sources reported that the occupation bulldozers began razing six dunums near the checkpoint through which thousands of workers pass daily into the 1948 land.

The sources indicated that the land belongs to Hamdan, Wajih, and Samer Amira after the occupation forces declared it a military zone.

The sources pointed out that the occupation forces returned dozens of workers while they were on their way to work, as about 30,000 workers pass through the checkpoint daily.