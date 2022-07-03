Palestinian elderly brutally assaulted by Israeli settlers near Tulkarm

Tulkarm/PNN/

Extremist Israeli settlers brutally assaulted an elderly Palestinian man today outside the village Kafr al-Labad in the northern West Bank province of Tulkarm, local sources reported.

Witnesses told WAFA that a group of Israeli settlers armed with rifles brutally assaulted and beat up Mustafa Hussein Fuqaha, 70, while he was in his own land outside the village, causing him bruises and fractures across his body.

The 70-year-old Palestinian man was rushed to Thabet Thabet Public Hospital in the nearby city of Tulkarm for medical treatment, the witnesses added.

Members of the elderly Palestinian family said the attack was the latest in a sequence of attacks against farmers in the village. They said that about three months ago, a group of Israeli settlers attacked his brother while he was in his land.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

There are over 600,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.