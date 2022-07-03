425 violations against Palestinian digital content documented in first half of 2022, says NGO

Bethlehem/PNN/

Sada Social Center, a Ramallah-based social media monitoring group, said it documented more than 425 digital violations against Palestinian digital content during the first half of 2022, due to the Israeli attempts at the official level to fight the Palestinian narrative.

Facebook ranks first in suppressing Palestinian content, said the group in a statement, which documented 273 violations by the social media giant in the first half of 2022. For the first time, added the statement, Clubhouse entered the war against Palestinian digital content, with at least 10 complaints received about attempts by the app to close audio rooms for Palestinian activists, especially during the events in occupied Jerusalem in Ramadan

60 other violations were also documented on WhatsApp, 30 on Instagram, 21 on Tik Tok, 14 on YouTube, and 12 on Twitter, Sada Social said.

The group said the bulk of violations against the Palestinian digital content on the social media ranged between removal of accounts and imposing restrictions on posting, especially when using certain terms and names associated with the political situation, which are classified within the ban algorithm, such as the Arabic words “occupation, Jenin camp, martyr, resistance” and others.

Meantime, the group said a survey it conducted in recent months and which included 195 activists and journalists, suggests that 97% of them have been subjected to digital violations due to content related to the Palestinian cause that they posted on their accounts.

It said 29% of the respondents were subjected to repeated violations more than 11 times, while 12% were subjected to repeated violations 6 to 10 times. In addition, about 43% of the respondents said they had their accounts breached by the social media platforms 3 to 5 times.