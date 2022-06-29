Young Palestinian man killed in Israeli raid on Jenin in occupied West Bank

Jenin/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian man as they raided the northern part of the West Bank amid escalating tensions in the occupied territories in recent weeks, local sources and medical officials said.

Medical officials identified the Palestinian man as 23-year-old Mohammad Maher Marei.

They said Marei, a resident of Jenin refugee camp, succumbed to critical wounds he sustained during confrontations with Israeli forces as the latter stormed the eastern neighborhood of Jenin on Wednesday morning.

Local sources added that another young Palestinian man, whose identity was not immediately available, was also wounded during the scuffles.

Israeli forces also arrested two young Palestinian men, identified as Yahya Yousef al-Jafar and Ahmed Asaad Nabhan, after raiding the homes of their relatives at al-Marah neighborhood in the eastern part of Jenin.

Palestinian sources reported that hundreds of Palestinians marched through the neighborhoods of Jenin and its refugee camp after the raid, carrying the body of the slain man, chanting anti-Israel slogans, condemning the crimes of the occupying Tel Aviv regime and recurrent acts of aggression against Jenin.

They also called for undaunted resistance until full liberation of all Palestinian territories.

Israeli forces arrest Palestinian man over alleged stabbing attempt in Jerusalem

Meanwhile, Israeli military forces have arrested a young man in the occupied Old City of al-Quds over an alleged stabbing attempt against the regime’s officers.

Police closed off the entrances to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and other areas of the Old City immediately after the unnamed suspect, a resident of the central West Bank city of Bethlehem in his 20s, fled after he purportedly attempted to stab police guarding one of the gates on Tuesday night.

According to the Israeli police, no officers were hurt in the alleged attack.