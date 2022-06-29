“MADA” organizes 2 training workshop on the rights of journalists in the West Bank and Gaza Strip

Ramallah /PNN /

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms “MADA” organized a training workshop on the rights of journalists and ways to provide them with legal assistance in case they are subjected to any violation from any side, in Ramallah.

This workshop coincided with another workshop held in Gaza attended by a group of journalists and human rights defenders, the training was carried out by the trainers Majd Qazmar in Ramallah, and the trainer Fatima Ashour in Gaza.

The Director General of MADA Center, Mousa Rimawi, said that the two workshops aimed at deepening journalists’ understanding of their rights, and the procedures for providing legal aid through the legal unit at MADA Center.

He added that the two workshops come within the framework of the legal empowerment of journalists carried out by “MADA” since 2010, where hundreds of journalists in the West Bank and Gaza Strip benefited from these workshops.

This training comes within the activities of the project to protect journalists’ rights and provide legal assistance to them, funded by UNESCO.