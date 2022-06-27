President Abbas arrives in Jordan, holds closed meeting with King Abdullah II

Amman/PNN/

President Mahmoud Abbas today met with Jordanian King Abdullah II in Amman.

President Abbas arrived Sunday in the Jordanian capital, Amman, where he had a closed meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

They discussed the latest political developments, bilateral relations, and issues of mutual concern

The President listened to a brief from King Abdullah on the latest developments in the Palestinian arena.

The two leaders are also discussed issues of mutual concern.

Accompanying the President in his official visit to Jordan are PLO Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh, Intelligence Chief Majed Faraj and the Diplomatic Advisor to the President, Majdi Al-Khalidi.